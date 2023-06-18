Skip to Content
El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens celebrates Father’s Day

Published 9:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Families are invited to celebrate Father’s Day at the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens Sunday.

All dads, grandfathers and father figures get a special discounted admission during the Father’s Day weekend.

Admission is free with the purchase of a full-priced adult, teenager, or child general admission ticket.

The El Paso Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on animals, programs, and events at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, visit www.ElPasoZoo.org.

Brianna Perez

