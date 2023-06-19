Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of June 19 to 23

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures June 19 to June 23.

For updates in El Paso, click here. For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. For updates in Las Cruces, click here.

EL PASO

Transmountain Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, June 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Ramp H right lane closed.

Tuesday, June 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Doniphan) northbound between Talbot and FM259 right lane closed.

Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FM 1905 westbound at Antonio right lane closed.

Thursday, June 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East to Gateway West at Buffalo Soldier turnaround closed.

Gateway West to East at Buffalo Soldier turnaround closed.

Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH 20 (Doniphan) northbound between Roosevelt and McNight right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 Westbound (Transmountain) between MM 17 and MM 13 at the Main Gap right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Yandell on-ramp to US-54 south closed.

Crews will be working on bridge caps.

LAS CRUCES

As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project temporary lane closures of some city streets will begin Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



The affected streets include:

East Boutz Road : From south Main Street to El Paseo Road. This work will be in City Council District 3.

: From south Main Street to El Paseo Road. This work will be in City Council District 3. South Compress Road : From Brown Road to west Amador Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 4.

: From Brown Road to west Amador Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 4. El Molino Boulevard : From south Compress Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.

: From south Compress Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4. El Prado Avenue : From Brown Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.

: From Brown Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4. East Bowman Avenue : From south Campo Street to south Mesquite Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

: From south Campo Street to south Mesquite Street. This work will be in City Council District 1. East May Avenue : From south Campo Street to Espina Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

: From south Campo Street to Espina Street. This work will be in City Council District 1. North San Pedro Street: From east Las Cruces Avenue to east May Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.

The work is scheduled to take four working days to complete.



For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closure will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.