Water rescue crews pull person out of El Paso canal
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews rescued a person from a canal in the Lower Valley Monday.
According to a tweet from department officials, the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The rescue happened at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Yarbrough.
A spokesperson says emergency crews turned the scene over to U.S. Border Patrol after they rescued the person. Border Patrol continues to investigate.
