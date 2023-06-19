Water rescue crews pull person out of El Paso canal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews rescued a person from a canal in the Lower Valley Monday.

According to a tweet from department officials, the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rescue happened at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Yarbrough.

A spokesperson says emergency crews turned the scene over to U.S. Border Patrol after they rescued the person. Border Patrol continues to investigate.