El Paso teens die in serious Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 19-year-old Daniel Riley Thurman and an unidentified 18-year-old El Paso resident were killed in a serious crash along US-54 and McCombs Wednesday.

El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators say Thurman ran a red light and was involved in a T-bone crash with another car. Thurman and his passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition. They both died at the hospital. Investigators say that running the red light was the main contributing factor in this crash.

The driver of the other car, a 31-year-old, and their passenger, an 8-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. No charges have been filed in this crash.