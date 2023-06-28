ABC-7 took a ride on Sun Metro buses to see the kind of temperatures passengers deal with

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 decided to get on several of the cities Brio and Sun Metro buses, to check out if there were any kind of issues on some of the city's public transportation.

ABC-7 spoke with several passengers, many of them saying that they have not had any issues with buses being too hot, however one passenger said he was on a bus earlier in the day that did not have AC.

On Tuesday, ABC-7 reported on a complaint from a Sun Metro driver who said some of the buses in service have been operating with AC. ABC-7 reached out to the City of El Paso for comment and the provided us with with this information, "Presently, we have up to 10 buses (out of 160) being serviced for A.C."

ABC-7 has reached back out to the City on Wednesday to see if that number has changed, and are currently waiting a response.