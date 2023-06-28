Skip to Content
El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame
Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023 on June 28 at a ceremony at the El Paso Community College Administrative Building on the 9000 block of Viscount Boulevard.

The eight new members were announced at the beginning of April. They include UT basketball star Evwella Munn, UTEP track champion Jeanette Lawrence Castro, hurdles runner Dale Laverty, baseball coach Larry Vucan, volleyball and basketball official Charles Hemming Miller, sports organizer Rick Hernandez, and WWE fighter Eddie Guerrero.

Emma Hoggard

