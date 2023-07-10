El Paso Matters reports flooding, air conditioning outage at Hospitals of Providence, Sierra Campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Hospitals of Providence, Sierra Campus suffered a water line break that caused an air conditioning and water outage, according to ABC-7's news partner El Paso Matters.

The news source reports that the Central El Paso hospital was without air conditioning and running water for a whole day Saturday, as temperatures soared into the triple digits.

The hospital reportedly said that patient care was not impacted by the outage, maintaining that crews restored water access by Sunday.

El Paso Matters also reported that the hospital's cafeteria was closed due to flood damage caused by the water line break.

El Paso continues to break heat records, reporting its 25th straight day of triple digit weather on Monday.