UTEP accreditation in question following alleged clerical error

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP is blaming a clerical issue for its currently precarious accreditation status.

The issue over the university's accreditation arose after a recent visit by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The commission asked UTEP to clarify certain aspects of its curriculum and staffing plans in a monitoring report.

"The institution is requested to submit a Monitoring Report due September 8, 2023, addressing the visiting committee's recommendations applicable to the following referenced standards of the Principles of Accreditation," Belle S. Wheelan, the President of the accrediting commission, wrote in a letter to UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson.

The commission asked for clarification on UTEP's core requirements, information on full-time faculty, program length, qualified administrative and academic officers, program faculty and coordination.

“UTEP is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges," the university told ABC-7 in a statement. "The notices we received from our accreditor in June were clerical in nature. We are working closely with our accreditor to address the minor issues and expect them to be resolved in a timely fashion with the submission of additional documentation in September, as requested."