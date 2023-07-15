Animal Rescue League of El Paso asks the community to stop dumping animals on their doorstep

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Animal Rescue League of El Paso is asking El Pasoans to stop dumping animals on their doorstep, especially in sealed boxes.

This comes after yet another animal was left outside the shelter's doors in an insulated box Friday morning.

Kennel Manager Loretta Hyde showed ABC-7 the box two women left a cat in on the hot street in front of the Animal Rescue League. Inside the large box was another smaller box where they found the cat.

"That's double insulation in a hundred degree weather," she said. "It's just not acceptable. You don't do things like that."

Hyde said unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. And while she says the cat was found within five to 10 minutes of being left outside, some animals aren't as lucky.

"We've had dead puppies, we've had litters of kittens that were left and to open up that box and find that... it just kills you," said Hyde. "It probably happens two to three times a year."

On top of the animals suffering, as well as the financial pressure it puts on the shelter, Hyde told ABC-7 that abandoning animals puts the entire community at risk.

"We have a waiting list already for animals to come in. When somebody takes it upon themselves to dump an animal or abandon an animal, then that makes everybody that's been on the waiting list - doing it the correct way - get set back, because now I'm going to have to wait for another position to open up," said Hyde.

The Animal Rescue League is asking for help identifying the women who left the cat at their doorstep Friday.

"Even if it's an educational thing... If those people are found, to let them know that this is not acceptable," said Hyde. "We're willing to work with people, but we need to do it legally."

If you're interested in taking in any of the animals at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, you can call them at 915-877-5002 or email info@arlep.org