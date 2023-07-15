Shooting suspect still at large after four people die in a shooting, according to officials

By Claudia Dominguez and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — At least 4 people are dead after a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, Saturday morning, a county official says.

The suspect is still at large, Melissa Robinson, a spokesperson for Henry County, told CNN.

Hampton is a small city about 29 miles south of Atlanta in Henry County.

Robinson said the first call about the shooting came in around 10:45 a.m. ET. The incident happened in an area close to the Dogwood Lakes subdivision, an area that features lake-front homes and a nearby baptist church.

“The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit,” a statement on the Henry County Government Facebook page reads.

An investigation into the shooting is “active and ongoing,” according to the Facebook post.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified of the shooting.

Officials advised the public to avoid the area near the incident.

At a Saturday afternoon news conference, Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley said “today is a sad and somber occasion” and vowed the person responsible would be held responsible and “brought to justice.”

“We ask that you lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts, and that you give them the privacy that they may need to overcome this horrific tragedy,” she went on. “We have full confidence in our law enforcement that they will perform their duties and bring the suspect to justice.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

