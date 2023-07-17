Skip to Content
UMC El Paso seeking family of critically injured patient

University Medical Center of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University Medical Center of El Paso is trying to find the family members of a patient.

A spokesperson tells ABC-7 that 53-year-old Fernando Valles was admitted to UMC unconscious with a head injury. Valles is in the ICU and is unable to communicate with hospital staff as he is still unconscious.

UMC asks that anyone who knows Valles or his family reach out to UMC at 915-521-7800 or 915-200-2617.

UMC was unable to provide additional details about how Valles was injured. ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to his stay in the hospital.

KVIA ABC-7

