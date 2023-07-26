El Pasoans sharing their thoughts on U.S. House’s UFO hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderland residents weighed in on the debate over whether or not aliens are real as a U.S. House of Representatives Oversight subcommittee holds a UFO hearing.

ABC-7 spoke with local residents in response to the testimony presented to the Committee by former intelligence workers.

Retired Maj. David Grusch spoke to the group of lawmakers, and when he was asked about possible UFO recoveries made by the U.S. government and whether the finds were human or non-human, he responded, "non human. And that was the assessment of people uh with direct knowledge on the program."

One El Pasoan told ABC-7 that be believes aliens are out there, but doesn't expect them to be similar to the human race.

"I believe there are other forms of life, I don't think they're like us, I don't think they're humanoid. But, I do think there is some type of intelligence out there, because the universe is pretty big and I don't think we're alone," said Alan Perez.

ABC-7 also spoke with a man visiting El Paso from the UK, Jeremy Abril, who shared his thoughts on the extraterrestrial subject and gave the amount he believes in aliens: "I'd say 80% yes."