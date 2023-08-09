Jury sentences El Paso Sheriff’s deputy’s murderer to death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A jury sentenced Facundo Chávez, the man convicted of killing Deputy Peter Hererra, to death on Wednesday. Chavez sat teary-eyed in court as the jury delivered its unanimous decision.

Judge Diane Navarrete also decided the trial will not result in a mistrial. The defense team asked her Tuesday to consider declaring a mistrial, arguing the prosecution did not warn the victim's family before showing video of the murder in court, possibly influencing the jury's decision to convict.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday at around 3pm and came up with a decision Wednesday just before 5:30 PM.

Chávez was found guilty last week by the jury after a 30 minute deliberation.

Chavez will join 7 other inmates on death row sentenced to death by El Paso juries.

A total of 184 inmates in Texas are waiting for their sentence to be carried out.

The family of the victim will present their impact statements, then El Paso District Attorney will hold a news conference about the jury's decision.