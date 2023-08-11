A 20-foot sinkhole just opened up in the middle of this Far East El Paso road

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A massive 20-foot sinkhole opened up on the 700 block of Mission Ridge Boulevard in Far East El Paso, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to the Mission Ridge and Addingham area. The El Paso County Roads and Bridges and Horizon Fire Department were both called out to help.

Mission Ridge Boulevard is expected to remain closed in both directions near the 700 block as maintenance crews work to fix the road.

No additional details were immediately available, including information on how the sinkhole opened and whether anyone was injured.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene. We continue to search for more information.

Emma Hoggard

