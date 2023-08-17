Skip to Content
Possible sinkhole opens up near the Fountains of Farah in East El Paso

today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A possible sinkhole opened in the middle of a sidewalk at the Fountains of Farah Wednesday afternoon.

The outdoor mall is located in East El Paso, across the street from Cielo Vista Mall.

ABC-7 crews captured the sinkhole on video. The damage appears to have affected an entire section of sidewalk at the western entrance to the Fountains, off Hawkins Boulevard. Offices for El Paso Water are located on the same street.

El Paso Water has not confirmed the cause of the damage. No injuries were reported.

Emma Hoggard

