ABC-7 studios visited by baby rattlesnake

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The ABC-7 crew found a baby rattlesnake inside our station Tuesday afternoon.

Staff members safely removed the little reptile and returned it to the desert.

A heavy thunderstorm had brought intense rain to El Paso the night before, and we believe that caused the rattlesnake to seek shelter inside our station.

The ABC-7 crew found the snake inside the control room, which houses all of the equipment we use to produce our newscasts.

The control room is located at the center of the station, more than 100 feet away from the nearest outer door.

The snake likely lives in the large desert area at the back of the studio, and that is where our team set him free.