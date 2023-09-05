Mother of drowned 3-year-old facing criminal charge, will be extradited back to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso officials have charged Jessica Weaver, the mother of 3-year-old Anthony Leo Malave, who drowned at a city water park in May, with Injury to a Child.

Weaver is currently being held in Indiana, and is set to return to El Paso. The court there set a review hearing for September 18, 2023.

An Indiana judge signed the order waiving extradition on August 31, 2023. That means that Weaver has agreed to voluntary return to El Paso.

In July, ABC-7 reported on Weaver's lawsuit against Destination El Paso and the company that runs the Camp Cohen Water Park, ASM Global. She asked for $1 million in the lawsuit.

Weaver blamed the equipment at the water park and an allegedly delayed response by lifeguards for her son's death. Internet users, meanwhile, found video that they claim show that Weaver was not paying attention while her son played at the water park.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about what led up to El Paso law enforcement official filing this new charge against Weaver.