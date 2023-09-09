Female dies after search and rescue operation in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A female was found dead in the desert near Sunland Park Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department.

SPFD first alerted the public of the rescue operation at 2:37 p.m. The person was found in the desert area near Gila Dr. and Carizzo Dr.

The female was first located by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. Other first responders, including Sunland Park Fire were called to the scene.

CPR was performed at the scene, but she did not survive.