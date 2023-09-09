Skip to Content
Top Stories

Female dies after search and rescue operation in Sunland Park

KVIA
By
today at 5:41 PM
Published 5:30 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A female was found dead in the desert near Sunland Park Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department.

SPFD first alerted the public of the rescue operation at 2:37 p.m. The person was found in the desert area near Gila Dr. and Carizzo Dr.

The female was first located by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. Other first responders, including Sunland Park Fire were called to the scene.

CPR was performed at the scene, but she did not survive.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content