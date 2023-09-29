New details on mother charged in son’s drowning at El Paso water park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Witnesses say an El Paso mother was mostly not paying attention to her 3-year-old son the day he drowned at a city water park, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

Jessica Weaver faces one count of injury of a child by omission. Court documents reveal that investigators spoke to seven witnesses. They reported seeing Weaver by herself, mostly paying attention to her phone, as her son, Anthony Malave, played at the water park.

Emergency crews rushed Malave to the hospital. He died soon after.

This happened at the Camp Cohen Water Park in Northeast El Paso this May.

Weaver filed a civil suit alleging water park management was at fault for her son's death. That litigation is still pending.

Weaver was arrested in Indiana several weeks ago. Court officials extradited her back to El Paso. She has since posted bond and been released from custody.