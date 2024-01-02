Embracing the golden years: life advice from seniors

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Polly Harris Senior Center set the stage for a warm new year welcome filled with dance and laughter with their 2024 dance.

One senior's New Year's resolution echoed joy: "My New Year's resolution is to keep dancing."

I asked the seniors to share their golden advice for younger generations. "Never leave school. Education is the best thing in the world. With education, you can do anything you want," emphasized Ines Barcenas, one of the senior center attendees.

A mother of five contributed her wisdom to younger moms: "Stay close to your children; communication with your children is the most important."

Lu Gonzalez urges individuals to pursue personal dreams, “Do as much as possible for yourself. Don't think that others are going to do it for you.”

Above all, the resounding message was to cherish life, “Try to dance, sing, enjoy life in every way,” said Jose De Jesus Sapien.