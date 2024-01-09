Freezing temperatures pose risks to pets

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the freezing temperatures continue, our furry friends can face challenges trying to stay warm. Experts emphasize that fur coats are not enough to keep pets warm during winter.

Vanessa Steele, shelter coordinator for the Humane Society of El Paso, says pets should stay indoors and limit their time outside to necessities to avoid risk of hypothermia.

According to the American Kennel Club, mild hypothermia in dogs sets in below 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Symptoms include dilated pupils, increased heart rate, and extreme shivering. If you suspect hypothermia, take your dog somewhere warm and contact a vet.

Steele suggests to bundle them up when indoors, “make sure that their the blankets or whatever is coating the bottom of their their crate or their dog house, you're going to want to make sure that it's dry, that it's not damp. If it gets damp, it's definitely not helping. It's just making things get worse. Some people have often used hay as well to to keep it warm.”

If you are worried your dog will be bored indoors, the Humane Society of El Paso has a list of enrichment programs you can try out at home. Consider teaching them a new trick or play hide and seek with treats.

For cats, Steele advises keeping domestic cats indoors during chilly months. For resourceful community cats, she says to keep an eye out for them “they'll find a place that's warm, but be careful because that could also be your car engine. So you're going to want to make sure that you're knocking on the hood of your car real quick before you started, just in case they're hiding in your car.”