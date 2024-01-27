Former director of the El Paso Intelligence Center, DEA office dies at 81

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Long-time Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) special agent in charge in Dallas and director of the El Paso Intelligence Center, has passed away following emergency surgery. He was 81, according to WFAA.

Jordan, a Jefferson High School graduate and University of New Mexico student, worked for the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, currently known as the DEA.

His brother, Bruno, was killed in 1995 after Phil Jordan's investigation in criminal activity led to indictments against the Juarez Cartel.

Throughout his life, Jordan believed it was a hit ordered by drug traffickers, but was prosecuted as a carjacking.

It was also the subject of a Chuck Bowden's book, "Down by the River."

Jordan increased the DEA's investigations on drug organizations that led to numerous drug dealers receiving prison terms.

Jordan had been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to an article on WFAA.