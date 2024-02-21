Funeral services and procession for Officer Jonah Hernandez today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Las Cruces and El Paso are coming together today to pay tribute to the life of Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez, who was killed in the line of duty on February 11. Funeral services and processions are scheduled throughout the morning in East El Paso.

The police-led procession is set to begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. at the Martin Funeral Home on 1460 George Dieter. From there, it will proceed to Abundant Church at 1000 Valley Crest Drive, scheduled to arrive before 10:00 a.m.

Attendees of the funeral service are encouraged to enter the church from Castner Drive, as access from Escobar will be limited. While the community is welcome to attend the mass, seating priority will be given to the family of Officer Jonah Hernandez, law enforcement personnel, and dignitaries.

Following the services at Abundant, motor units from both Las Cruces and El Paso police departments will lead the procession to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery on 401 South Zaragoza.

For those who wish to pay their respects along the procession route, can do so along the sidewalks on:

Escobar Drive from Zaragoza to Burgundy Drive

Burgundy Drive from Escobar to North Loop Drive

Zaragoza from Americas Avenue to Mt. Carmel Cemetery

The procession is anticipated to take 15-20 minutes to arrive at the cemetery. Mourners participating in the procession are asked to enter the south or middle driveway of the cemetery and park along the curbs in the southernmost, undeveloped sections of the cemetery.

KVIA will live stream video of the funeral mass.