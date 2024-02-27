El Paso City Council to consider paid parental leave for city employees

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council will meet today. On the agenda is an item to discuss a proposed policy to create a more robust paid parental leave for city employees. This following a unanimous recommendation by the Women's Rights Commission in August 2023.

The proposed policy includes 12 weeks of paid postpartum leave and a minimum of four weeks of paid prenatal leave.

Currently, employees can use the Family and Medical Leave Plan (FMLA) that provides 12 weeks of unpaid leave for eligible individuals.

Additionally, the Women’s Right Commission is recommending council to expand the current Shared Paid Leave Program, another option for employees seeking parental leave. This program allows employees to voluntarily donate their accrued pay time off hours to eligible colleagues or to the program bank.

The proposed policy will undergo review and recommendation by the Women’s Rights Commission before final adoption.

The council meeting is set to start at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall (300 N Campbell). Public comments is welcome, click here to sign up to speak on an item.