High School Basketball: Chapin advances to Sweet 16; Andress & Anthony eliminated from playoffs

MIDLAND, Texas - The Chapin Huskies are once again headed to the Class 5A Sweet 16.

Tuesday night in Midland, TX the Huskies got the win over the Amarillo Palo Duro Dons by a final score of 30-29.

With 9 seconds left to go in the game, both the Huskies and Dons found themselves tied at 29 a piece.

Chapin's Savion Jordan was fouled and sent to the line to shoot two free throws.

After missing his first free throw, Jordan would make the second to give the Huskies a one point lead leaving the Dons with 9 seconds to work with to get a game winning shot.

Chapin's defense would come up big as the Dons were unable to get a shot off.

Chapin advances to the sweet 16 of the Class 5A playoffs for the 4th straight year.

They'll face Colleyville Heritage in the Class 5A regional semi-finals Friday in Wichita Falls, TX.

Chapin is the only El Paso area team left standing in the playoffs.

Andress and Anthony were both eliminated in their regional quarterfinal games.

The scores from Tuesday are below:

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Chapin 30 Amarillo Palo Duro 29

Andress 32 Amarillo 61

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Anthony 43 Plains 72