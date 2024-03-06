Skip to Content
Runoff race for El Paso District Attorney and El Paso County Sheriff

today at 5:50 AM
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Super Tuesday numbers are coming in, unofficial numbers show El Paso District Attorney and El Paso County Sheriff democratic primary races will likely head to a runoff election.

For El Paso District Attorney democratic nominee, James Montoya and Alma Trejo lead the way. As of 5:50 a.m., Montoya with 37.59% of the votes and Trejo with 35.53%, according to El Paso County Elections Department. The winner of the run off will face Republican D.A. Bill Hicks, who ran unopposed. 

For El Paso County Sheriff democratic nominee, Oscar Ugarte leads, with Robert “Bobby” Flores and Ryan Urrutia neck and neck. As of 5:50 a.m., Ugarte with 43.43% of the votes, Flores with 23.96% and Urrutia with 23.57%. The winner of the run off will face Republican Minerva Torres Shelton, who ran unopposed.

The runoff will be held on May 28, 2024. Winners will then proceed to the general election in November.

Isabella Martinez

