Hike-A-Thon series to be brought back by Live Active El Paso for 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As spring rolls around, more and more El Pasoans will hit the trails, and the city is offering an incentive for you to do so!

Live Active El Paso is bringing back their Hike-A-Thon series in just a couple of weeks.

It starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at the Lost Dog trailhead, and will run until July 13th.

If you complete four of the five hikes on the schedule, you can win a prize!

Here's the schedule for the remaining hikes:

April 13 : Knapp Land, 8540 Mountain View Dr.

: Knapp Land, 8540 Mountain View Dr. May 18 : Palisades Canyon Loop, 1787 E Robinson Ave.

: Palisades Canyon Loop, 1787 E Robinson Ave. June 15 : Upper Sunset, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Rd.

: Upper Sunset, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Rd. July 13: Cardiac Hill Trail, Officer Andrew Barcena Dr.

The city says the event is intended to help people of all ages improve their wellness, and get them moving.

Live Active El Paso is encouraging participants to wear sturdy shoes, sun protection, and weather-appropriate clothing, and bring plenty of water.