El Paso launches national search for new city manager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is launching a national search for its new city manager. Former City Manager Tommy Gonzalez left last year. Since then Cary Westin has been acting as interim city manager. He has chosen not to pursue the position on a permanent basis.

The City of El Paso hired national recruitment firm Baker Tilly. Leaders with the firm will meet with Mayor Oscar Leeser and City Council members soon to discuss the type of candidate El Paso is looking for.

"The public is invited to provide their feedback on what are the key characteristics needed to be named City Manager," city officials announced Tuesday. "The community will also be able to learn more about the selection process and next steps."

The city will host a City Manager Community Engagement Open House in the Main Conference Room on City Hall's 2nd Floor Monday, March 18, 2024 from 7 to 8 p.m. and again Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

