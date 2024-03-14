Spring break safety: tips from El Paso doctor to ensure a fun and accident-free weekend

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- With spring break in full swing, families and college students in the Borderland are enjoying the last few days of break this weekend. However, it's crucial to prioritize safety during this time to avoid accidents and emergencies.

Dr. Jesus Gamez, Trauma Medical Director at Del Sol Medical Center, says they see a significant increase in hospital visits during spring break. He says alcohol plays a big factor, and emphasizes being extra cautious on the road or while swimming.

Dr. Gamez also notes an increase in traumas related to desert shooting activities. He advises to drink responsibly and to use ride-sharing apps to prevent accidents, in addition to practicing the proper driving safety measures. “If you go on a trip and you're going to be riding around in a golf cart or ATVs, always be sure to use the right safety equipment, follow precautions to prevent injuries. Helmets, reduce the risk of head injuries by 69%,” Dr. Gamez emphasizes.

In addition to alcohol-related concerns, Dr. Gamez says dehydration is another common reason for emergency visits, “try to schedule your outdoor activities in the early morning, late afternoon when it's not too high. Always seek out the shade when you can wear clothing, the blocks to the sun, also aware sunblock to avoid any sun burns or keep your face hydrated as well with that,” he says.