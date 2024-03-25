El Paso County Commissioners to vote on Sheriff’s Office mental health program

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — El Paso Sheriff’s office is set to present a service agreement to Commissioners Court for the approval of a mental health program for officers.

This agenda item was submitted by Sheriff Richard D. Wiles, aiming to provide essential individual and group therapy sessions to peace officers and deputies.

The program is in collaboration with Family Endeavors, Inc., it will offer specialized treatments, including animal therapy and art therapy, to support the mental well-being of Sheriff's Office personnel. Funding for the initiative is drawn from a grant award, according to the agenda item documents.

If approved, the program will run from March 2024, through March 2025.

