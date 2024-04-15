ABC-7 First Alert: 60 MPH winds, blowing dust and sand, Red flag warning expected Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for today's wind event. Today we will see strong wind gusts, blowing dust and sand with a red flag warning in place.

After a calm weekend we will see a shift today.

Wind gusts could potentially reach 50-60 MPH today by afternoon. The peak hours of impact are looking to be between the hours of 2-6 PM. With blowing dust and sand being a factor between 1-9PM. Be safe on the roads!

Temperatures will remain warm throughout the region expecting to reach the 80s. With warm temperatures dry conditions and strong winds we are also under a Red Flag warning.

Tuesday the winds will calm down.