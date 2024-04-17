Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs visits El Paso, discussing immigration and honors nearly five years since Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, visited El Paso to discuss immigration, meet with local leaders as well as Mexican citizens, and see the Healing Garden at Ascarate Park.

ABC-7 sat down with the Foreign Affairs Secretary, who spoke about her work connecting with Mexicans in the United States.

"We have more than 37 million Mexicans in the US, either of origin. Third, first, first, second and third generation," she said.

One topic of interest for the visiting Foreign Minister, was SB 4, and the concern she said she has over the law, and the possible effect on Mexican citizens.

The Secretary will be visiting other Texas cities, including Laredo, San Antonio and Eagle Pass.

Secretary Bárcena, joined by leaders from El Paso's local Mexican Consulate and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, visited the Healing Garden at Ascarate Park.

The Secretary spoke to those in attendance, placed a bouquet of flowers at the memorial, and took the time to speak with families of victims.

According to Judge Samaniego, Secretary Bárcena hopes to be able to visit in August for the fifth anniversary of the Walmart shooting.