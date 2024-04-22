Everyday tips for El Pasoans to help keep our Earth green

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today we celebrate Earth Day, El Pasoans are reminded of the importance of making small changes in their daily lives to contribute to a healthier environment.

The City of El Paso is sharing tips for residents to reduce their carbon footprint and give back to their community:

Practice the three Rs: reduce, reuse, and recycle. By making a conscious effort to minimize waste and recycle materials such as paper, plastic, cardboard, and aluminum, you can help conserve resources and reduce landfill waste. Conserving water and energy: switching to LED light bulbs will help reduce your energy bill up to 80%. Fixing leaks and taking shorter showers will reduce water waste. Choose to walk or bike for short trips, this will reduce carbon footprint by up to 22 pounds of greenhouse emissions per day. Using reusable water bottles instead of buying disposable plastic bottles, you can save an average of 156 plastic bottles from entering the environment each year. When grocery shopping, purchase products with minimal packaging or use reusable bags and containers.

According to Ashley Porras, office manager for ‘Clean El Paso,’ illegal dumping remains a big issue in El Paso, she urges residents to dispose of waste properly to ensure a healthier and cleaner environment. Spreading awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal and recycling is essential in preserving the city's natural beauty and protecting the environment for future generations.

The City will host multiple events today for Earth Day, click here for more information.

If you have questions about what you can or can’t recycle you can contact the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department at 915-212-6000 or click here.