Two million dollars in federal funding heading to three City of El Paso projects

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso, alongside Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, unveiled $2,070,000 that will back three projects across the Sun City.

$850,000 will go towards the El Paso International Airport and repairing the terminal bridge. $720,000 has been granted towards Sun Metro by adding smaller, electric vehicles. Finally, $500,000 is helping add funds towards the Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) in order to assist local small business.

Congresswoman Escobar spoke about the process for each of the three projects to get selected for federal money.

"We reformed the process in 2019. And as part of the process, the the project that are competing really have to be ready to go. They have to be shovel ready, so to speak," according to Congresswoman Escobar.

Mayor Oscar Leeser addressed the crowd at City Hall for a press conference Wednesday Afternoon. Mayor Leeser stated that these projects needed to happen, and federal funds make it that much easier for El Paso residents.