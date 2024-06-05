Extreme heat advisory: El Paso residents urged to take precautions

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As we remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for extreme heat, local officials are urging residents to take extra precautions to stay safe during the extreme temperatures.

Grace Ortiz, chair of the Extreme Weather Task Force, told ABC-7 the community saw a significant rise in heat-related deaths last summer, with 14 deaths ranging in age from 19 to 70 years old. This year, temperatures are expected to be even higher, increasing the potential for heat-related illnesses and deaths.

Ortiz emphasizes the importance of staying indoors during peak heat hours, “Even if you're young, remember, we're not superwomen, we're not superman. I am amazed at how many people I see at the parks, sometimes at one in the afternoon walking their dogs or jogging or exercising. Avoid all that altogether. Protect yourselves, protect your pets, because it's going to be a hot one this week.

The community is urged to look out for the most vulnerable populations: the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses, “Let's be buddies to those seniors. Check on them in the morning, check on them in the afternoon, make sure they're okay. Remind them to drink water, because that's one of the things they don't do. They love their soda, they love their coffee, they love their iced tea. They need to drink water, remind them to take their meds. And if they need any errands, run. Guess what? You're the buddy that's going to run them for them,” Ortiz says.

Ortiz stresses it’s essential to recognize symptoms of heat related illnesses, “If you start feeling a headache, nausea, stomach cramping, diarrhea, heart palpitations. You're probably beginning signs of heat exhaustion and you need to call 911 and you need to get help right away because we want to prevent death.”

For those without air conditioning, the Extreme Weather Task Force offers assistance. Residents can call 211 to register for support. Free fans are available for eligible families and individuals.

If you see children, pets, or elderly individuals left in a car, call 911 immediately.