ABC-7 First Alert: Poor air quality Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as we look to experience poor air quality again for your Thursday.

Throughout the region we continue to be under an air quality alert from 6 AM-9 PM. We are also under an Ozone Action day.

Two factors are contributing to the poor air quality. The first, atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high pollution for today. The second, smoke from wildfires in the Colorado Rockies are pushing smoke into the region.

Overall you can expect mostly clear skies aside from hazy conditions.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s throughout the region. El Paso expect 99, Las Cruces 98.

Do your part for this Ozone Action Day carpool or ride a bike!