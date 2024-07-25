Poor air quality in El Paso Thursday, Ozone Action Day issued

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area Thursday from 6 AM to 9PM MDT.

According to the TCEQ, atmospheric conditions are expected to produce high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area.

Smoke from wildfires across the country are also impacting air quality in the Borderland. The National Interagency Fire Center says about 70 wildfires are burning now, including those in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and other western states. More than a hundred are burning in Canada as well according to that country's National Wildland Fire Situation Report.

The TCEQ advises that anyone can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

