Skip to Content
Top Stories

Poor air quality in El Paso Thursday, Ozone Action Day issued

Griselda Acosta
By
New
Published 12:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area Thursday from 6 AM to 9PM MDT.

According to the TCEQ, atmospheric conditions are expected to produce high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area.

Smoke from wildfires across the country are also impacting air quality in the Borderland. The National Interagency Fire Center says about 70 wildfires are burning now, including those in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and other western states. More than a hundred are burning in Canada as well according to that country's National Wildland Fire Situation Report.

The TCEQ advises that anyone can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content