Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso rescue crews trying to save hiker in Franklin Mountains

By
Updated
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews with the El Paso Fire Department are currently trying to get a hiker down from the Franklin Mountains.

The hiker, who is described as being "in need of assistance," is on the Old Tin Man Trail. The person has not been reported injured, and ABC-7 is working to learn the nature of the distress call.

An ABC-7 crew on the scene saw one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Check back for more updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content