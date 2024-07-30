El Paso rescue crews trying to save hiker in Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Combined Search and Rescue crews with the El Paso Fire Department are currently trying to get a hiker down from the Franklin Mountains.

The hiker, who is described as being "in need of assistance," is on the Old Tin Man Trail. The person has not been reported injured, and ABC-7 is working to learn the nature of the distress call.

An ABC-7 crew on the scene saw one person being loaded into an ambulance.

The combined search and rescue team is currently responding to reports of a hiker in need of assistance on the Old Tin Man Trail. No injuries have been reported at this time. Please stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/mf4vGX5O2C — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) July 30, 2024

