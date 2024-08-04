Skip to Content
Flood Advisory in effect for El Paso County until 8 PM

today at 6:13 PM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has a Flood Advisory in effect for El Paso County until 8 PM. The advisory locations that may experience flooding include Fabens, Tornillo, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Colonia del Paso, Dairyland and Lake Way Estates.

At 6:04 PM, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don't drown!

