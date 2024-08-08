Hundreds of area businesswomen “Spill the Tea” and network

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Chamber of Commerce and JP Morgan Chase joined efforts to bring "Spill the Tea" Women in Business Conference to the borderland.

ABC 7's main anchor Stephanie Valle was the emcee for the conference that provided networking opportunities for area woman in business. The event hosted panel sessions and inspirational speakers.

"We have women from all different industries that are attending today. There are about 350 in all. What this is a showcase of the different powers that we have in so far that are powerhouses in their professional lives, " said Elizabeth O'Hara, Executive Board for the El Paso Chamber chairwoman.

The conference is described by organizers as a celebration of tradition and legacy at the El Paso convention center the event sponsor promoted financial equity for those women in the industry searching for funding and expansion of their businesses.

The event included vendor that are also part of the El Paso Chamber and took the opportunity raise awareness of the services they provide and reach out to local business woman.