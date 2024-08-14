ABC-7 First Alert: Air Quality Alert Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the poor air quality expected today.

An air quality alert is in effect from 7 AM- 8 PM for the El Paso Las Cruces region. Carry a mask with you if you have respiratory difficulties. You can also help prevent pollution by taking part in an Ozone Action Day. You can do so by carpooling, riding a bike, or walking today.

Today will still be hot. Expect temps in the upper 90s today. El Paso is looking to reach 99, Las Cruces 98.

We will also see rain chances drop today to about 10-20%. Rain chances look stronger to the east of us. Rain chances will continue to decrease into the weekend.