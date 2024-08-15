Skip to Content
Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties until 8:15 PM

Published 7:16 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory until 8:15 PM.

This advisory area includes West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Sunland Park, and Franklin Mountains State Park.

At 7:10 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don't drown!

