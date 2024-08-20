Casa de Peregrinos, Doña Ana County’s local food pantry, faces “urgent food shortage crisis”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Casa de Peregrinos, the primary food pantry for Doña Ana County and Las Cruces, is facing a shortage of food.

According to a news release, the pantry is in dire need of both "monetary donations and food contributions" in order to continue serving families that are impacted by food insecurities.

"Our shelves are emptier than ever, and we urgently need the community's help to replenish our stocks," said Casa de Peregrinos director Lorenzo Alba in the news release.

"Every donation, whether monetary or food items, makes a profound difference in the lives of our neighbors who rely on us for their next meal," he added.

The pantry says they distributed 5.1 million pounds of food to more than 40,000 families in Doña Ana County in 2023 alone, equating to around 4.3 million meals.

They say the shortage threatens their ability to sustain this kind of demand in the community.

To donate or get involved with Casa de Peregrinos, you can call (575) 523-5542, or visit casadeperegrinos.org.