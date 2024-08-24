UTEP School of Pharmacy students take important step during ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso faculty, along with President Heather Wilson presented about 60 students with the School of Pharmacy with their first white coats.

The ceremony marks the the student's progress towards becoming future pharmacists and the coats symbolize authority, professionalism, clinical care and service.

The Magoffin Auditorium was filled with family, friends and faculty ready to applaud as the students tried on their white coats.

The students took the Oath of the Pharmacist which includes a promise to devote themselves to a lifetime of service to others and to embrace and advocate changes that improve patient care.

The pharmacy students acknowledge their next journey will be four years of hard work and dedication and a lot of studying.