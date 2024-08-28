City of El Paso hosts community meetings on Multipurpose Center ballot measure

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is hosting a series of community meetings to inform residents about the upcoming November ballot measure concerning the future of the Multipurpose Center. The first meeting will take place this evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center.

The ballot measure will ask voters whether to revoke the city's remaining authority to issue bonds for the long-delayed project, which is the last remaining initiative from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

Laura Cruz Acosta, city spokesperson, spoke to ABC-7, she emphasizes that the purpose of these meetings is to educate, not persuade, the community on what the vote entails. “We are asking the community to come out, educate themselves on the ballot language, educate themselves on the history of it, and make a final decision on November the fifth,” says Cruz-Acosta.

A total of nine meetings will be held across El Paso, including one hybrid session.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.)

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024

5:30 p.m.

The Beast Urban Park (13501 Jason Crandall Dr.)

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

6 p.m.

Westside Regional Command (4801 Osborne Dr.)

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

5:30 p.m.

Westside Branch Library (125 Belvidere St.)

Wednesday, Sept. 4

5:30 p.m.

Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda Ave.)

Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

5:30 p.m.

Hilos de Plata (4451 Delta Dr.)

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

5:30 p.m.

Municipal Services Center (1059 Lafayette Dr.)

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

6 p.m.

Northgate Transit Center at Metro 31 (9348 Dyer St.)

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

6 p.m.

HYBRID MEETING

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024

5:30 p.m.

In Person: City Hall (300 N. Campbell) Main Conf. Room, 2nd Floor

Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/3aky32ks

Meeting ID: 222 503 394 412

Passcode: MRLvu6

Phone: (915) 213-4096, 430 466 561#