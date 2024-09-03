September is ‘Hunger Action Month,’ how El Pasoans can make a difference

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is teaming up with Albertsons to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank during 'hunger action month.'

Shoppers at Albertsons will have the option to donate at check out.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank CEO, Susan Goodell, spoke to ABC-7, she says they are serving over 180,000 people in El Paso annually. "Some people come every week. Some people just come when they're in crisis. But one in five people here in this community depend on the food bank to put healthy food on their tables," she says.

The food bank is always looking for volunteers, Monday through Friday. "When the volunteers are not here, we're not able to do this important work and this nutritious food does not get to our clients also," emphasizes Goodell.

Start making a difference this month, $1 equals 7 meals. You can also donate online at anytime.