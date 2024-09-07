Fans show support at UTEP’s first home game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- More than 41,000 fans were in the stands at the UTEP vs Southern Utah University game on Saturday night. Some fans say they felt they had to show up after hearing some of the comments made by Southern Utah University's head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald.

In an interview, Fitzgerald had this to say about UTEP's football team, "It's hard to call it a rebuild it's a build re-what? Re means that at once upon a time they were good so somebody's gotta tell me when that was."

Fitzgerald also assumed UTEP fans wouldn't fill the stadium, "huge stadium and you'll have 20-25 thousand people in the stadium that seats you know 52,000 but we'll be able to handle the crowd after last week," Fitzgerald said.

Fans were fired up about these remarks and they showed up in hopes of proving Fitzgerald wrong. In the end Southern Utah University won the game 27-24. One fans says he's loves the miners win, lose or draw.