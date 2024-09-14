New Mexico State Police investigate a shooting involving a Deming Police officer, no injuries

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) - Investigators with the New Mexico State Police responded to a shooting involving the Deming Police Department.

The Investigations Bureau reports a Deming Police officer tried to make a traffic stop for careless driving about 4:30 Saturday morning.

The driver did not stop and investigators say that's when a pursuit started, ending after the vehicle drove through a barbed wire fence, striking a cable box and getting stuck in a field off of Highway 11.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver was able to get the vehicle unstuck and started driving in the direction of the officer, according to the investigation report.

The officer managed to fire one round from his duty weapon.

At that point, the driver surrendered and was taken into custody.

The driver is identified as Kassandra Castro, 32, and was not struck by gunfire.

Castro was booked into the Luna County Detention Center and is facing Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer charges.

She also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of dangerous drugs.

The New Mexico State Police say they're continuing their investigation.