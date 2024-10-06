Division 1 honors for Fabens High School Marching Band

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Franklin High School hosted the 2024 El Paso ISD Marching Band Invitational with the Fabens High School Marching Band earning the coveted Division 1 rating.

The marching band lead by Director Miguel Soto showcased their skills against the best in the region.

“I am incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments,” said Soto. “Our students remain committed to working and improving the Marching Show for the upcoming Socorro Marchfest and the UIL Contest.”

Soto and the marching band members say they are proud that all their hard work is being recognized and continue to prepare for the next competition.

"I felt really nervous going into today’s competition, but I knew in my heart that the band worked so hard to achieve that Division 1," said Drum Major Zay Galindo. "We worked long hours out in the sun, and it was brutal, but in the end, it was worth it. I’m super proud of my band for putting in all their efforts today."

The band is focusing on the Socorro ISD Marchfest and UIL Marching Contest.