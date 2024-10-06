Skip to Content
Top Stories

Division 1 honors for Fabens High School Marching Band

004A7179
FABENS ISD
By
New
Published 7:24 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Franklin High School hosted the 2024 El Paso ISD Marching Band Invitational with the Fabens High School Marching Band earning the coveted Division 1 rating.

The marching band lead by Director Miguel Soto showcased their skills against the best in the region.

“I am incredibly proud of our students' accomplishments,” said Soto. “Our students remain committed to working and improving the Marching Show for the upcoming Socorro Marchfest and the UIL Contest.”

Soto and the marching band members say they are proud that all their hard work is being recognized and continue to prepare for the next competition.

"I felt really nervous going into today’s competition, but I knew in my heart that the band worked so hard to achieve that Division 1," said Drum Major Zay Galindo. "We worked long hours out in the sun, and it was brutal, but in the end, it was worth it. I’m super proud of my band for putting in all their efforts today."

The band is focusing on the Socorro ISD Marchfest and UIL Marching Contest.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content