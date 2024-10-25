DEA’s Take Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug misuse in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26. This is an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted medications.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers anonymous drop-off locations across the city.

ABC-7 spoke to Carlos Briano, DEA public information officer, who says the event aims to prevent substance use disorders by reducing the availability of unused medications. "A lot of studies show that substance use disorder sometimes starts with medications improperly used or diverted from a relative or friend," he said.

The DEA also notes that improper disposal of medications, such as flushing them down the toilet, can harm the environment. All drugs collected during Take Back Day will be incinerated, “We're committed to making our community safer and healthier,” Briano said. “When people flush them down the toilet, it slows down the wastewater system. When people throw them in the trash can, there's people, believe it or not, who dumpster dive to try to get those medications.”

If residents cannot participate on Saturday, the DEA provides year-round disposal options at designated locations, click here to find those locations.